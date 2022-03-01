Victor Oladipo injury update will get Heat fans hyped

The Kansas City Chiefs and free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu have both said all of the right things this offseason. Mathieu and the Chiefs each expressed a desire for the free agent to return to Kansas City next season, though there was a belief among pundits that the franchise wouldn’t be able to afford both their free agents between offensive lineman Orlando Brown and Mathieu. Brown was recently franchise tagged and a report surfaced on Monday saying that Mathieu would test free agency. The star safety’s latest actions will excite fans of the New Orleans Saints, as spotted by Brendan Ertle and whodattnation.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO