Victor Oladipo injury update will get Heat fans hyped

Multiple lawsuits have taken the NFL by storm this year. First, ex-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden made some ill-advised comments that came to light, which resulted in his ousting from the position. Gruden then fired back at the NFL with a lawsuit, alleging that the NFL intended to “destroy his career and reputation.” Later on in the year, a bombshell lawsuit emerged when former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores accused the NFL of racial discrimination during the head coach hiring process. The two lawsuits had little to do with each other, until Gruden’s strong comments aimed at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell invoked the Flores lawsuit, as reported by NBC Sports.
