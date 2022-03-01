Rob Manfred announces cancellation of regular season games

After it appeared that progress had been made on Monday night between MLB and the MLBPA, leading to an extension of MLB's self-imposed Monday deadline to save Opening Day, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on Tuesday. The MLBPA voted unanimously to reject MLB's final offer. Afterwards, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the regular season will be cancelled.

Where baseball goes from here is yet to be seen. The MLBPA left the bargaining meetings in Jupiter, Florida. The two sides have agreed to resume negotiations in New York, though they didn't announce when that will be. Until that happens, the timeline for baseball activities resuming is unclear.