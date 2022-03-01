ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rob Manfred announces cancellation of regular season games

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaQNJ_0eSpPggp00

After it appeared that progress had been made on Monday night between MLB and the MLBPA, leading to an extension of MLB's self-imposed Monday deadline to save Opening Day, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on Tuesday. The MLBPA voted unanimously to reject MLB's final offer. Afterwards, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the regular season will be cancelled.

Where baseball goes from here is yet to be seen. The MLBPA left the bargaining meetings in Jupiter, Florida. The two sides have agreed to resume negotiations in New York, though they didn't announce when that will be. Until that happens, the timeline for baseball activities resuming is unclear.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

MLB players roast commissioner Rob Manfred after cancellation of games

Immediately following the statement from Rob Manfred that regular-season games would be cancelled because of the lockout, current and former Major League Baseball players took to social media to air their grievances regarding the commissioner, as well as how the owners have handled the negotiation process.
MLB
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Growlers Announce Lifetime Ban For MLB Commish Rob Manfred

I said it earlier this week when the Kalamazoo Growlers, within about 15 minutes of the news hitting the internet, announced a job offer for former Miami Marlins CEO (and Kalamazoo Maroon Giants alum) Derek Jeter, minor league teams seem to be bolder and funnier in their PR and in getting publicity.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Rob Manfred Explains MLB Canceling Games, Stalled CBA Negotiations

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the media following the passing of the self-imposed deadline between the league and Players Association (CBA) for reaching a new collective bargaining agreement, during which he canceled Opening Day and additional regular season games. Like when team owners unanimously voted in December to impose a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
NJ.com

MLB lockout update today: Yankees, Mets schedule changes, ticket policies after Rob Manfred cancels games

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the 2022 regular-season schedule on Tuesday after lockout talks between the owners and players collapsed. For the New York Yankees, they lose a pair of road series. They were slated to play the Texas Rangers in Arlington on Opening Day. But that four-game series, as well as the following three-game set with the Astros in Houston are wiped off the schedule. According to Manfred, games which have been canceled will not be made up at a later point this season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred draws lifetime ban from collegiate baseball team

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is getting hit where it really hurts. The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate baseball team based in Michigan, announced on Friday that they are banning Manfred for life from attending their games. In their statement announcing the ban, the Growlers ripped Manfred and the MLB team owners for “trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.” The Growlers also said that Manfred stands in “direct opposition” to their firmly-held belief that “fun is the key to baseball.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
387
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy