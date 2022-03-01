ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reminiscines Over Diddy & His Past Antics On ‘Making the Band’

By D.L. Chandler
 2 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


In the great pantheon of reality television, MTV’s Making the Band was one of the early standouts within the popular genre. As a result, fans on Twitter are discussing the antics of Sean Combs AKA Diddy as the man of the house on the hit series.

These days, Diddy is far more mellow and zen, sharing daily affirmations and rooting on his social media followers with positive energy. However, his time on Making the Band , most especially in the second season, remains the stuff of infamy.

Sara Stokes, Dylan Dilinjah, Chopper AKA “Young City,” Babs, Ness, and Freddy P eventually formed Da Band although the careers of the aforementioned never fully panned out under Diddy’s direction, respectfully. However, the show was stacked with legendary moments such as Diddy ordering the cast to walk to Junior’s Cheesecake for a slice of the treat, shutting down studios mid-session, and generally barking on folks.

The reactions to Diddy and the memories sparked by Making the Band are all over Twitter right now. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

92.7 The Block

ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

