ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Has Facebook warned you to secure your account? Here’s why

By Kara Sutyak, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoEQ4_0eSpPTAG00

( WJW ) — Some people logging onto Facebook on Tuesday morning were getting a message about their account.

The message reads: “Your account has the potential to reach a lot more people than an average Facebook user. Hackers are often motivated to attack accounts that have a lot of followers, run important Pages, or hold some community significance.”

DeSantis rejects request for Florida Guard at Biden’s State of the Union

Meta says to help defend against “targeted attacks,” it’s requiring Facebook Protect for some accounts. The message also said that if you don’t turn on Facebook Protect for your account by March 17, 2022, you will be locked out of your account until you enable it.

Once Facebook Protect is turned on, it goes through to check your account for “vulnerabilities” and makes sure you’re signed up for two-factor authentication. Meta says that significantly improves the security of your account.

Meta also said Facebook Protect isn’t available to everyone. The company said it requires stronger security for accounts that have the potential to reach a large audience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

High Winds and Temperatures Nearing 70 on Sunday

11 PM Forecast Update AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 5TH: 41° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 5TH: 21° SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:33 AM SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM ***Wind Advisory in Place Sunday Saturday we saw partly sunny skies with temperatures above average into the high 40’s. Saturday night into Sunday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. […]
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Here's Why Russia Looks To Partially Limit Facebook Access

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling, and censoring Russian mass media, looks to partially restrict access to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, Reuters reports. The restriction was in response to regulations the U.S. social media giant has imposed on Russian media, accusing...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Florida Guard#State Of The Union Meta#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
Android Central

Visible suddenly terminated some customer accounts — here's why

Some Reddit and Twitter users have complained that Visible suddenly terminated their accounts and phone numbers. Affected customers took advantage of a recent promotion featuring a $200 gift card and reduced plan pricing for the first two months. Visible has responded to indicate that the cancellations were targeted at those...
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Locked out of your Google account? Here’s how to get back in

It’s essential always to ensure that your devices and accounts are secure. The least you can do is use strong, unique passwords for all of your login credentials. Sure it’s easier to remember a simple password, but it’s not worth the risk. If you find yourself locked...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
WETM 18 News

Fire at Chemung County Fairgrounds results in heavy damage

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews responded to the Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads this morning to a fire that left one building heavily damaged. According to police on the scene, calls came in around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning for a fire inside of the concession stands underneath the large bleachers next to the track. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Couple sentenced after stealing neighbors’ mail to rack up 52K in credit card bills

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department says a Berwick couple has been sentenced after they stole their neighbors’ mail and made tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent credit card purchases. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Justice, between March and May of 2019, 33-year-old Ernest Stonebraker and 42-year-old Theresa Stonebraker […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Here's Why This Analyst Downgraded Facebook Parent Meta

Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) to Hold from Buy. Facebook invested 21.7% of revenue in research and development in the last quarter, and the intended reorientation toward virtual products and services offers new earnings potential in the future. However, the development of the...
MARKETS
WETM 18 News

Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri wins Athlete of the Week

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner is a two-time state wrestling champion. (Video and photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA) Tioga sophomore wrestler Gianni Silvestri is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Silvestri won his second state title last month for the Tigers with a 12-3 win against Canisteo-Greenwood’s Xavier DeJesus-Remchuk in the […]
WWE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy