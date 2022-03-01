ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Uzbek cotton is free from systemic child labour and forced labour

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (ILO News) – An estimated two million children have been taken out of child labour and half a million adults out of forced labour since the reform process of the Uzbekistan’s cotton sector began seven years ago. According to the forthcoming 2021 ILO Third-Party Monitoring Report...

Solar panels are big business as governments, businesses, and other organisations seek to minimise their carbon footprint in the face of a growing climate crisis.But many are manufactured in China using forced labour from Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, according to a 2021 report from Sheffield Hallam University.Who are the Uyghur people?There are about 12 million Uyghurs living in Xinjiang, which is officially known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).The Uyghurs are mostly Muslim and have their own language, which is similar to Turkish, and see themselves as culturally and ethnically close to Central Asian nations.
