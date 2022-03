ST. LOUIS – There are painful stories this week about orphaned and traumatized children from Russia’s war in Ukraine. We also have children in our area that are survivors of what you could call a war at home from mental and physical abuse. For some, Marygrove and its 43-acre Florissant campus is their refuge and temporary home. Psychologist Dr. Michael Meehan is Marygrove’s new CEO. He explained what Marygrove does for kids and how you can help. Click here to learn more.

FLORISSANT, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO