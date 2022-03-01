ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7rxd_0eSpNtYw00

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations.

After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league send the players’ association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.

Players rejected that offer, setting the stage for MLB to follow through on its threat to cancel opening day.

At 5:10 p.m., Manfred issued a statement that many fans had been dreading: Nothing to look forward to on opening day, normally a spring standard of renewal for fans throughout the nation and some in Canada, too.

The ninth work stoppage in baseball history will be the fourth that causes regular-season games to be canceled, leaving Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium as quiet in next month as Joker Marchant Stadium and Camelback Park have been during the third straight disrupted spring training.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Human remains found in Winston-Salem in field near Stratford Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating after human remains were found on Thursday afternoon. Winston-Salem Police got a call around 3:45 p.m. reporting bones found in a field.  Police believe they are human remains. They have not identified the remains at this time. Multiple officers are investigating in a field roped off with […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred draws lifetime ban from collegiate baseball team

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is getting hit where it really hurts. The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate baseball team based in Michigan, announced on Friday that they are banning Manfred for life from attending their games. In their statement announcing the ban, the Growlers ripped Manfred and the MLB team owners for “trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.” The Growlers also said that Manfred stands in “direct opposition” to their firmly-held belief that “fun is the key to baseball.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockout#Canada#Ap#Major League Baseball#Fox8 Mobile#Wghp
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Man dies in surgery after being shot, High Point police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting victim died on the operating table Wednesday night. High Point police say that they responded to an apartment on Northpoint Avenue after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found LaQualius T Little, 21, of High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Rural Hall man charged in connection to Rockingham County homicide; 4 juveniles in custody

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rural Hall man was arrested and charged in connection to a homicide in Rockingham County last month, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Terrion Isiah Vincent, 21, of Rural Hall was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy