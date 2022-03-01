AUD/USD – Breaking the downtrend?

Welcome to March, the busiest month in the property calendar.Rightmove reckons the average property is on the market for just 57 days before it goes under offer this month. And this year, despite warnings (for months now) that the housing market would soon come back down to earth, it hasn’t happened. Yet.The latest figures out this week show house prices rose at their fastest rate since the middle of 2007, before the financial crisis kicked in. Up almost 11 per cent in the last year, the Halifax House Price Index showed the average property rose by more than £27,200 -...

BUSINESS ・ 46 MINUTES AGO