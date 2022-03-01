NSU students partner with Operation Freedom Outdoors to host fishing tournament for veterans

NSU partnering with Operation Freedom Outdoors to host fishing tournament for veterans

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Northeastern State University Fishing Team is partnering with Operation Freedom Outdoors, connecting students with veterans as part of a friendly bass fishing tournament at Lake Tenkiller on April 3, 2022.

Cody Smith with Operation Freedom Outdoors said Northeastern students approached the nonprofit about the NSU Fishing Team getting together with a group of veterans for a day of fishing as part of a friendly tournament.

“It’d be a great learning experience for the collegiate bass team to be able to sit and bridge that gap between civilians and military personnel and give college kids a glimpse into the veterans lives,” Smith said.

The tournament will begin at 6 a.m. on April 3 with check-ins and lines in the water by 7:30 a.m. The event will conclude around 2:30 p.m. and prizes for the top three spots and other giveaways would be available.

“The NSU Fishing Team is proud to partner with Operation Freedom Outdoors on this,” NSU Fishing Team President Grayson Hudson said. “We are excited at the opportunity to spend some quality time fishing and chatting with a few of our nation’s veterans.”

Smith said Operation Freedom Outdoors’ mission is to support veterans by taking them fishing and hunting. He added getting involved in the outdoors can be therapeutic for veterans struggling with isolation and combating suicide and other mental issues.

Smith said it is also a way for veterans to connect with others. He hopes the tournament is a way for students and veterans to form bonds while doing a sport both groups enjoy.

“NSU is proud to support veterans and help foster connections between our students and the military community,” NSU Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery said. “This is a unique opportunity for these two groups to fellowship together and I am sure it will be a rewarding experience for everyone involved.”

For more information and to register for the event, contact OFO at 918-706-4717 or operationfreedomoutdoors@gmail.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group