Environment

Warming up on Wednesday, then quickly cooling Friday to end the first week of spring

By Scott Sumner
localdvm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, other than a few showers along the Allegheny Front,...

www.localdvm.com

KTUL

Weekend warm-up, even warmer week ahead

Temperatures rise this weekend and keep rising into the week ahead, with 70s in the forecast by midweek. The next rain chance – not snow or sleet – comes along next weekend. Here’s NewsChannel 8 Chief Meteorologist Dan Threlkeld with your full forecast.
WBTV

Big warm-up this week; First Alert for several rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Presidents Day around Charlotte will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine with low rain chances and noticeably milder afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s. Dry and much milder Presidents Day. Big warm-up for the rest of the week. Tracking several rounds of rain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSLS

Cool again Sunday, but our next warm-up is not far away!

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with chilly sunshine, along with gusty westerly winds. The peak gust was felt in Rugby, where the wind reached 52 miles per hour at one point!. We will take the strong winds out of the forecast for your Sunday, but the cool...
ROANOKE, VA
KELOLAND TV

Warming Up to End the Month – Storm Center PM Update: Friday, February 25

We were able to take a step forward on the thermometer across KELOLAND today, but a bigger leap is in store for us as we go into the final weekend of February. That being said, we do have another cold night on the way. Granted, it won’t be as cold as previous nights. We should be able to stay above zero this time around across a majority of the region, with lows in the teens and single digits.
NECN

Warm Weather Peaks Wednesday Ahead of Late Week Snow

I feel like we say ”There will be a lot of ups and downs in the weather department this week...” a lot as meteorologists in New England. Yup, you guessed it – another rollercoaster ride of temperatures is in the cards for us. If your preference is...
BOSTON, MA
WJBF.com

A Warm End To the Week, A Hot Weekend In Store

As of 4:30PM: Another toasty day in the CSRA with the highs in the mid 80s. A weak front is going to pass by for tomorrow, which will cool us off touch a bit, but we will still be above average. That cool down wont last for very long as more heat from the southwest will push the cool air out. This weekend is expected to be dry, sunny, and very very warm.
KFDA

Work Week Forecast: Big Warm Up Coming

After a calm and quiet weather this weekend, we’ll continue the quiet weather trend into the work week. The big noticeable difference will be the warm up headed our way with highs well above average into the mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday - Friday with lots of sunshine during this period. Monday will still be mild with highs in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
WYTV.com

Cooler Monday but dry, temps warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunday starts off with a lot of sun but clouds will be increasing through the day. The daylight hours are looking dry with highs rising to the upper 30s. We become cloudy by evening and the chance for snow returns. Spotty snow showers and flurries are expected to develop Sunday evening into Sunday night. This system won’t produce much accumulation but a light coating can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop to the middle teens by Monday morning.
Connecticut Post

NWS: Warm, rainy start to the week, snow possible Friday

Connecticut is in for balmy temperatures mixed with rain early in the week, with a chance of snow mixed with more rain later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. After a sunny Monday— Presidents Day, when temperatures are expected to reach the low 50’s, temperatures should drop...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Spring-like warmth continues through week’s end

THURSDAY: A few clouds will mix in with sunshine through the start of your Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the 40s; giving way to middle to upper 70s by the afternoon hours – quite warm for early March standards. Humidity levels will remain in check as we drop into the middle 40s by early Friday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online

Chilly sunshine on Friday then warming up but eventually wetter later in the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Low: 16. FRIDAY: Chilly with sunshine and patchy afternoon clouds. High: 38. Some chillier weather is settling in to wrap up the week, with mostly sunny skies on Thursday but a brisk and cooler breeze keeping daytime highs in the low 40s for most of us, about a ten degree drop from Wednesday. The coldest part of our forecast occurs tonight, with clear skies and diminishing winds allowing lows to drop into the mid teens, a reminder that it is still officially winter, at least for a few more weeks. Abundant sunshine returns on Friday, this time without the gusty winds, but it will be a chilly day for early March with highs only in the upper 30s. More warmth will gradually build in over the weekend, especially Sunday into early next week. But along with that warmth will come more clouds and several chances for some rain or rain showers, with Sunday and again later Monday into early Tuesday likely the best chances for some wet weather. Highs may surge into the 60s early next week, but we'll have to pay the price and dodge some occasional raindrops. Colder weather returns later in the week as the typical March roller coaster temperature ride continues.
KFVS12

First Alert: Warming up today

(KFVS) - The Heartland is seeing warm temperatures and windy conditions this afternoon across the Heartland. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds gusting up to 30MPH. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said this evening we will continue to see southwesterly winds across the Heartland. They...
Journal-News

Sunny days and warm-up incoming this week

A warmer front will begin to move into the region beginning this week, the National Weather Service said. Plentiful sunshine decorates the sky today with the warm temperatures remaining from this weekend. A few light but breezy winds are expected in the morning. The high today will be 46 degrees.
WITN

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warm surge for Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Chilly air has returned for our Thursday under a gray sky. A northeast breeze will blow around 10 mph through the afternoon. Temps will hover in the 50s throughout the day. Rain chances will stay slim despite the clouds, but areas near Virginia will have a higher chance for some light rain. Winds will snap back from the southwest Friday morning driving the mercury to near record upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs. Rain chances will stay at 20% or less on Friday.
GREENVILLE, NC
Atlantic City Press

Weather: Clearing out, warming up Wednesday, 70s possible next week

Tuesday’s gray sky will be a memory Wednesday as high pressure briefly builds in. We should escape dry from a cold frontal passage Thursday. Looking ahead, the weekend will be warmer but wetter, with 70s possible as we begin next week. We’ll kick off Wednesday with decreasing cloud cover...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

