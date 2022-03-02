ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean joins cruise line operators canceling stops in Russia

By Anna Jean Kaiser
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s largest cruise lines are canceling their planned stops in all Russian ports, citing safety concerns and to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Royal Caribbean International said Wednesday that it would join the growing list of cruise operators that will forgo Russian ports during the upcoming summer cruising season....

