Money in handPhoto by Katalina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does an additional $350 in cash for each child you have sound each month? Well, it could happen with this new plan that's on the table. Over the past month, Utah Senator Mitt Romney announced a new plan called the Family Security Act (FSA) that would change the way government provides aid to families with children. Under the Family Security Act, a monthly cash benefit to families with children worth up to $4,200 per year until age five and $3,000 per year until age 17. (source)

5 HOURS AGO