ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans push for US energy independence, Democrats criticize call

By Basil John
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ef3By_0eSpMkl000

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republicans are calling on the president to get the U.S. back to being an energy-independent country.

“Mr. President, it’s time to unleash American energy independence,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said.

Stefanik believes the conflict in Ukraine and rising gas prices demonstrate the need for U.S. energy independence.

“People are paying over a dollar more on a gallon today than they were just one year ago, making it the highest since Joe Biden was last in the White House,” Stefanik said.

According to the U.S Energy Information Administration , the U.S. imported nearly 200,000 barrels of oil from Russia in 2020.

Lawmakers like Rep. John Joyce (R-Penn.) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), urge the president to move the U.S. and our European allies away from Russian energy.

“We can supply energy resources, which we have, under the feet of my constituents,” Joyce said.

“We have to be energy independent. We cannot be like Europe and be dependent upon Putin for natural gas,” Malliotakis said.

But Democrats warn Republicans are playing politics and don’t understand the real issues.

“Every single person who says that Keystone is the solution to Russian oil doesn’t know a damn thing about energy markets,” Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) said.

Casten says the reason prices have gone up is that the U.S. is already shipping out gas overseas and reducing the amount in the U.S. market.

“We should absolutely reduce the global demand for Russian oil and gas, period full stop. The swing producer in the world is not the untied states, the swing producer is Saudi Arabia,” Casten said.

So far, Biden has not announced any sanctions on natural gas from Russia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Energy Independence#Oil And Gas#Nexstar#American#European#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
U.S. POLITICS
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy