Roy Keane has described Manchester United’s display in the 4-1 defeat by Manchester City as “shameful”. “I think the worst thing you could say about United is they did give up,” Keane, a former United captain, told Sky Sports. “For a player in a derby, or any game, to give up, it’s unforgivable really. The beauty of top-level sport is there is no hiding place. We saw all United’s shortcomings today.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO