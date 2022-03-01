Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Dylan Harper put up 18 points as second-seeded Don Bosco Prep, ranked No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, slid past 10th-seeded DePaul, 69-45 in the quarterfinal round of the North Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Ramsey,. Isaiah Edmond had 15 points for the Ironmen (24-4), while Isaiah Brown and...
FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason men’s basketball wraps up their regular season schedule at home Saturday evening against Massachusetts on Senior Day. It’s been an up and down year for the Patriots. They find themselves at 14-14 (7-8 in A-10) and in the middle of the pack in the conference standings. However, it is […]
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski knows the focus for Saturday’s latest North Carolina-Duke rivalry game will be on his last sideline appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Beyond the emotions sure to flow, he wants to see his fourth-ranked Blue Devils maintain the momentum they have built with only one […]
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
It was the start of the Regional playoffs for the Superior boys basketball team on Friday. They were taking on Wausau West, but it was the Spartan's Tanner Swanson that led the charge getting the first three of the game. Superior would win 67-53 and move on in the playoffs.
BAKER CITY — In the trilogy of a hard-fought matchup, Powder Valley ultimately came away on top. The Badgers defeated Nixyaawii 60-45 in the OSAA 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2 in front of a packed stadium at Baker High School. Powder Valley came out fast and never looked back, coming away with the victory just 11 days after the Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers in the Old Oregon League championship.
