INDIANAPOLIS -- Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks arent open for business when teams may inquire about the availability of quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. Thats commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players, and thats not changed, Carroll said on Wednesday. Its been the same every year weve been here so its the same as its been. We have no intention of making any move there.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO