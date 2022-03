Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall is on a collision course with China’s box office. The film, which opened in North America on Feb. 4, has gotten the green light for a theatrical release in the country on March 25. The movie was co-financed by Chinese studio Huayi Brothers Media, which put up a sizable chunk of the budget back in 2019 at Cannes’ Marche du Film, where the title was the big ticket pre-sales sensation of the year.More from The Hollywood ReporterSex Abuse Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew Formally DismissedOlivier Awards: Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley Among NomineesBAFTA Host Rebel Wilson Reveals Pre-Show Jitters: "I...

MOVIES ・ 49 MINUTES AGO