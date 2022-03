Patrick Stewart took a second to remind fans that Professor X has already died twice ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rolling Stone caught up with the X-Men star to talk about his career. During their conversation, the topic turned to his apparent Marvel return in the MCU film. While he couldn't divulge everything, Stewart did mention that Charles Xavier must have some sort of "Superman quality" to keep coming back after those two grisly ends. Now, how that reflects on his prospects of making it out of the Multiverse of Madness? Probably not too great, but it might be enough for fans to see him back in the chair after the events of Logan. A large segment of viewers would like nothing more than to see the Picard actor sitting beside Hugh Jackman once again. With the powers of the Multiverse, anything is possible. Check out what he had to say down below.

