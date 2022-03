Nantes edged past Monaco 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in their semifinal on Wednesday to win a place in the final of the French Cup. Moses Simon converted the decisive kick after Monaco's captain Wissam Ben Yedder had their first effort saved and Aurelien Tchouameni hit his penalty over the bar as Nantes advanced to the final for the first time since they won the cup in 2000.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO