Sharkey’s Bar and Grill is lining up a variety of concerts for 2022, including some national recording artists. Highlights on the Liverpool venue’s calendar include shows by rock band Sevendust on May 4, country group Eli Young Band on May 5, rapper Tech N9ne on May 21, and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer with L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat on June 1. Tech N9ne recently went viral with “Face Off,” featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Faster Pussycat is one of several ‘80s hard rock bands featured on James Gunn’s new HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” starring John Cena.

LIVERPOOL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO