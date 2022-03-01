ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Is an independent medical exam really independent? Ask the lawyer

Riverside Press Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I was injured in a work-related incident and have a workers compensation claim being handled by a lawyer. I am now supposed to go to the company’s doctor for what is called an “independent medical exam.” Why can’t they just read the records? Isn’t this pretty much a...

www.pe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Riverside Press Enterprise

Two boys seen playing with rabid bat in Corona sought by health officials

Riverside County public health officials are alerting parents about two unidentified boys who may have been exposed to rabies while handling a bat in a Corona industrial park. The boys, who appeared to be 11 or 12 years old and were riding bicycles, were seen with the bat in a parking lot at 301 Lincoln Ave. about 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Riverside University Health System – Public Health announced in a Wednesday, March 2, news release.
CORONA, CA
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Independent probe needed

The suspension of LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, potentially retaliation against an employee who has been a critic of the department, is a warning signal. There may be more trouble in LPD than we realize. Possible retaliation against Bonkiewicz raises two red flags. First, it suggests officials might be abusing their...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Riverside Press Enterprise

78% of Southern California neighborhoods don’t allow apartments, study finds

Three-quarters of Southern California’s neighborhoods are zoned exclusively for detached, single-family homes, contributing to racial segregation and limiting minority access to better schools and resources, according to a UC Berkeley study released Wednesday, March 2. The report found that areas zoned for houses tended to be “Whiter and wealthier”...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Wyoming News

Independent contractors may not count

Workers’ compensation is almost always required for your employees, but that may not be true of the independent contractors you hire for your projects. In many cases, state law doesn’t necessarily require independent contractors to be covered under your workers’ comp insurance policies, as they’re technically someone else’s employees. That said, it’s important to differentiate between who you’re required to cover and who you’re not. In particular, you need to know what qualifies someone as a 1099 independent contractor. This specific classification means that a worker is not considered an employee under the state workers’ comp laws. The criteria to consider someone an independent contractor can vary based on the state in which your business is located, so it’s important to know what the parameters are for independent contractors in your state to avoid misclassification.
ECONOMY
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Independent Lens

Since the beginning of the War on Drugs, the number of women in U.S. prisons has grown drastically. The majority are mothers. Three unforgettable formerly incarcerated mothers, jailed for drug-related charges, fight to overcome alienation—and a society that labels them "felons"—to readjust to life with their families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Exam#The Lawyer#Ime
Riverside Press Enterprise

SCOTUS allows Calsavers to proceed

Anyone in California who would like to open an individual retirement account can walk into, or log into, any number of well-established financial services companies to see an array of options. One of those options is to have an automatic recurring withdrawal from current earnings or savings. It’s a useful way to “pay yourself first” and save money for the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Riverside Press Enterprise

Did the pandemic kill homeownership?

I’m confused about what’s being sold as “housing” in this pandemic era. Are houses simply shelters for households? Or are they profit-making machines?. The “roof over your head” concept is still real. But ownership has become such a financial stretch for so many folks it’s also a strong “bet” that price appreciation, aka profits, is needed to close the deal.
REAL ESTATE
Riverside Press Enterprise

Riverside County Counsel Greg Priamos retires

Riverside County’s top lawyer has retired, effective immediately, the county executive officer said Tuesday, March 8. “County Counsel Gregory Priamos is no longer with the County of Riverside,” Jeff Van Wagenen said via email. “He announced his retirement from the county effective today … No additional information is currently available.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
Witness LA

In Wrongful Death Settlement, Family of Shaylene Graves Will Get $3.5 Million and a Platform to Urge CA’s Prison Officials to Implement Policies That Better Protect Women in Custody

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will pay $3.5 million to the family of Shaylene Graves, a 26-year-old mother killed in a women’s prison in Chino. In the early morning hours of June 1, 2016, guards at the California Institution for Women (CIW), found 26-year-old Shaylene Graves...
CHINO, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

California’s economy is losing its diversity

California is rapidly losing its diversity. So why aren’t we hearing more about it?. Because the diversity we are losing is not in our demography but in our economy. A new report, “Restoring the California Dream,” from Joel Kotkin and Marshall Toplansky at Chapman University, outlines a confluence of economic threats facing California, and raises questions about our collective lack of commitment to diversity, as well as equity and inclusion, when it comes to the jobs and businesses that keep California working.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Riverside Press Enterprise

Is it any surprise that confidence in public schools has plummeted?

Californians have soured on the state’s public school system. Down 20 percentage points from 2011, just 35% of registered voters grade their local public schools either an A or a B, according to a new poll by Berkeley IGS. Meanwhile, 25% of registered voters gave a D or F grade, which is up 15% points over the same time period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

State lawmakers pass expanded charity health care bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature passed an expanded charity health care bill Tuesday that would make approximately half of Washingtonians eligible for free or discounted healthcare. House Bill 1616 will expand charity care eligibility to an additional 1 million Washingtonians than who qualified before. According to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Maintaining Independence As We Age

As we get older, maintaining a sense of independence is important for a number of reasons. Having agency and control over your life is essential for positive self esteem, while getting support with key health issues can help to open up conversations about what provisions could be made to make things like mobility and safety easier. Support may cover a number of aspects of daily living, such as:
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy