Roundup: Ardmore boys basketball holds off Piedmont to advance in 5A Regional Tournament

When it comes to the postseason, a squad's regular-season record and ranking no longer matter.

The Ardmore High School boys basketball team knows that after battling to a 66-56 victory over Piedmont on Monday night in a Class 5A Regional opener at Southeast High School.

Jordyn Brown led the Tigers with 21 points, while DD Coleman added 18, Dakaree Scott scored 11 and Dion Brown finished with 10.

With the win, Ardmore advances to a matchup with Southeast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Southeast cruised to a 104-49 victory over Duncan on Monday night.

However, the Tigers are guaranteed to play in the Class 5A Area Tournament. With a win, they’d play at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Putnam City, while a loss would send them to Edmond North for an 8 p.m. contest the same day.

Sulphur 49, Plainview 42

At Ada, the Indians saw their 2021-22 campaign come to a close Monday in a seven-point setback to Sulphur in a Class 4A Regional.

Plainview ended the year with a 7-14 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sulphur 45, Plainview 43

At Ada, it was a heartbreaking end to the season for the Lady Indians as they lost by two points on Tuesday afternoon in the Class 4A Regional consolation final.

Plainview advanced to that contest with a 57-29 win over Bridge Creek on Monday night.

The Lady Indians concluded the season with 17-7 mark.

North Rock Creek 65, Madill 49

At Tuttle, the Lady Wildcats had their season come to an end Monday in a loss to North Rock Creek in the consolation bracket of a 4A Regional.

Madill ended its season with a 12-13 record.