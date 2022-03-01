ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Roundup: Ardmore boys basketball holds off Piedmont to advance in 5A Regional Tournament

By Beau Bearden, The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYxBt_0eSpM5qa00

When it comes to the postseason, a squad's regular-season record and ranking no longer matter.

The Ardmore High School boys basketball team knows that after battling to a 66-56 victory over Piedmont on Monday night in a Class 5A Regional opener at Southeast High School.

Jordyn Brown led the Tigers with 21 points, while DD Coleman added 18, Dakaree Scott scored 11 and Dion Brown finished with 10.

With the win, Ardmore advances to a matchup with Southeast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Southeast cruised to a 104-49 victory over Duncan on Monday night.

However, the Tigers are guaranteed to play in the Class 5A Area Tournament. With a win, they’d play at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Putnam City, while a loss would send them to Edmond North for an 8 p.m. contest the same day.

Sulphur 49, Plainview 42

At Ada, the Indians saw their 2021-22 campaign come to a close Monday in a seven-point setback to Sulphur in a Class 4A Regional.

Plainview ended the year with a 7-14 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sulphur 45, Plainview 43

At Ada, it was a heartbreaking end to the season for the Lady Indians as they lost by two points on Tuesday afternoon in the Class 4A Regional consolation final.

Plainview advanced to that contest with a 57-29 win over Bridge Creek on Monday night.

The Lady Indians concluded the season with 17-7 mark.

North Rock Creek 65, Madill 49

At Tuttle, the Lady Wildcats had their season come to an end Monday in a loss to North Rock Creek in the consolation bracket of a 4A Regional.

Madill ended its season with a 12-13 record.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

WASHINGTON/LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Mikhail Mizintsev, head...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
CNN

Pentagon says Polish proposal to transfer jets to US to give to Ukraine isn't 'tenable'

(CNN) — The Pentagon on Tuesday evening dismissed Poland's proposal floated hours earlier to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the Pentagon did not believe Poland's proposal was "tenable," just hours after Polish officials released a statement saying the government was ready to deploy all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to US Air Force's Rammstein Air Base in Germany so they could then be provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncan, OK
Ardmore, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Ardmore, OK
Sports
City
Sulphur, OK
City
Edmond, OK
City
Piedmont, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Madill, OK
City
Ada, OK
City
Tuttle, OK
City
Ardmore, OK
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
DFW Community News

Guy Reffitt, first January 6 defendant to stand trial, found guilty on all charges

Washington – A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate in the first January 6 case to go to trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschoolsports#Ardmore High School#Southeast High School#Tigers#Indians
The Hill

Senate passes postal reform bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden 's desk. Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Ardmoreite

The Daily Ardmoreite

428
Followers
296
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ardmore, OK from The Daily Ardmoreite.

 http://ardmoreite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy