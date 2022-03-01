ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart and John de Lancie Preview Season 2, Exploring Jean-Luc's Romantic Side

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lrRg_0eSpLuNF00

Click here to read the full article.

With more years behind him than ahead, Star Trek: Picard ’s eponymous captain will need to address important, unanswered questions about himself when the Paramount+ series returns for Season 2 this Thursday.

New episodes find Picard and his crew traveling back to the 21st century in the hopes of saving the galaxy’s future. As he encounters familiar faces and new friends, he’ll also be forced to look inward and reexamine some of the choices he’s made — specifically when it comes to matters of the heart.

For Patrick Stewart , who plays Picard, getting in touch with the beloved admiral’s romantic side is exciting new territory.

“You will see things in Season 2 which will be unexpected and surprising, and it will be romantic,” Stewart tells TVLine. “I don’t get to do much romance in my career, and so it’s very, very nice at the age of 81 that I get to play scenes like that with wonderful actors like Orla Brady, who plays Laris.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wO22r_0eSpLuNF00 That’s not to say Picard hasn’t experienced his fair share of romance while serving as captain of the Enterprise . Past love interests include Vash (Jennifer Hetrick), an adventurous archeologist; Kamala (Famke Janssen), the metamorph who fell in love with Picard while promised to marry someone else; and Nella Daren (Wendy Hughes), the Starfleet commander who bonded with Picard over their shared love of music.

There’s also Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), the Enterprise’s chief medical officer and Picard’s close friend that both Stewart and Picard EP Akiva Goldsman agree is a significant past relationship. “I definitely would consider Beverly Crusher a past love,” Goldsman notes.

Even so, Picard has remained heavily guarded over his heart, which Stewart attributes to his rough upbringing on Earth.

“As a child being brought up in a difficult home, he misunderstood what the situation really was. I think that left a wound on him which never really healed and made him doubt his ability to establish a really close intimate relationship with certainly a romantic nature,” Stewart explains. “He loved his Enterprise crew, and it has often been said that was his family, but we are seeing the notion of family being extended a little bit further.”

Season 2’s unexpected new quest comes courtesy of Q, the omniscient shapeshifter who delights in tormenting Picard with maddening philosophical tests. For John de Lancie, who reprises his role as the fan-favorite character, it’s important that Picard takes the time to answer some of these lingering questions about himself while he’s still around to do so.

“He’s getting old,” de Lancie says. “There isn’t much time, and if you don’t handle these questions and deal with them now, you will not, and there’s nothing worse than an unsettled death.”

Furthermore, it’s crucial that Picard look inward not only for himself, but also “for me [as Q],” de Lancie adds. “Him examining himself has a direct effect on me.”

With upcoming episodes of Picard exploring new corners of the titular character’s mind and heart, it makes sense that Star Trek: The Next Generation favorites like his longtime tormentor Q and Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg), one of Picard’s dearest and oldest friends, help guide him along this intimate journey. The Borg Queen (now played by Annie Wersching) is also set to appear — undoubtedly due to his lengthy history with the hive-minded collective.

“We wanted the people who know him the best, which would be Q and Guinan, and all of those people who, with their particular kind of Star Trek magic, could send us into a world one way or another where we could see that past,” Goldsman shares.

When it comes to the possibility of seeing more familiar Next Generation characters entering the fold this season, the Picard EP would only divulge that “there is a plan.”

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Good Doctor: Antonia Thomas Returning as Claire — For How Long?

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Claire Browne is paying a return visit to St. Bonaventure. Former Good Doctor star Antonia Thomas is set to reprise her role in two Season 5 episodes airing later this spring, TVLine has learned. After four years as surgical resident Dr. Browne, Thomas announced last June, just hours ahead of the Season 4 finale, that she would depart the ABC medical drama. “I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through,” Thomas told our sister site...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Good Times' Johnny Brown Dead at 84

Click here to read the full article. Good Times star Johnny Brown, who played housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the hit ’70s series, has died. He was 84. The actor’s death was confirmed by his family on Instagram. “Our family is devastated,” his daughter Sharon Catherine wrote. “We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness… It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet… Dad was the absolute...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Charlie Sheen-Led Showbiz Dramedy in the Works From Entourage Creator

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Sheen is about to play his most challenging role yet: himself. The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Ramble On, a new potential series set in Hollywood from Entourage creator Doug Ellin. Sheen will play himself in “a scripted dramedy immersed in real life about Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside up-and-comers looking to establish their own,” per the official description. (No network is attached yet; a pilot is currently in production in Los Angeles.) Sheen leads an all-star cast that also includes Entourage alums Kevin Connolly...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

What Star Trek: Picard’s Michelle Hurd Loves About Raffi And Seven Of Nine’s Storyline In Season 2

Star Trek: Picard introduced an exciting new relationship to the prime universe in Season 1, as Michelle Hurd’s Raffi entered a romantic relationship with Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. Fans didn’t get to see a ton of the couple together, but with Season 2 on the way and the release of the new audiobook Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land centered around the two characters, there’s a reason for fans to be excited. Hurd is excited to see the two’s relationship play out in the universe and recently revealed what she loved about Raffi and Seven of Nine.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gates Mcfadden
Person
John De Lancie
Person
Famke Janssen
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Annie Wersching
Person
Patrick Stewart
Person
Akiva Goldsman
Person
Orla Brady
Observer

‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E1 Recap: Exploring A Tear In Space-Time and Jean-Luc’s Psyche

In 2020, Sir Patrick Stewart returned to the role that made him a household name in the new series Star Trek: Picard. In its first season, retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard finds a new purpose and a new crew, facing down his regret over his personal and professional failings and defending the principles of the United Federation of Planets. While a bit lacking in focus and thematic cohesion, the show boldly experimented with Star Trek as a form, separating its characters from the comfortable trappings and routines of Starfleet and delving deeper into the emotional life of its beloved lead character. The Season Two premiere, “The Star Gazer,” reinvents Star Trek: Picard as a less ponderous and more propulsive series, providing a clean jumping on point for new viewers that picks up the pace of the action and doubles down on its investigation into Jean-Luc Picard’s psyche.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Amazing Race Season 33 Finale Recap: And the Winners Are...

Click here to read the full article. Seven countries, 17 cities and one global pandemic later, The Amazing Race has finally crowned the winners of Season 33. While best friends Ryan and Dusty led the pack in the early stages of the Race, married YouTubers Kim and Penn kicked it into high gear, winning three straight legs in a row along the way. But going into Wednesday’s finale, Raquel and Cayla were picking up some serious steam. Despite their fair share of errors throughout the run, the two flight attendants pulled it together to secure their first win of the season...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Enterprise
TVLine

Neighbours Cancelled: Australian Soap Opera to End After 37 Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours has officially been cancelled as a result of financial woes that began in February. “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” reads a tweet posted to the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday. “Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show. “To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: We Want to #FreeZac, But What Are the Charges?

Click here to read the full article. The police came and arrested Zac, handcuffed him and even patted him down on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this week, but there’s just one problem: The lady cop in the bad wig didn’t read the man his rights and didn’t identify herself. When Zac asked what he was being detained for, the official-looking woman said she didn’t have to tell him who she was. She also informed him that the judge would tell him everything. When Jake asked where the officers were taking Zac, she told him the name of the jail, and Jake assured...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Big Leap Cancelled at Fox

Click here to read the full article. The Big Leap‘s net didn’t appear. Fox has cancelled the dance show-within-a-dramedy after one season, our sister site Deadline reports. Averaging a hair over 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, The Big Leap tied Pivoting for last among all scripted Fox shows this season in the demo, while drawing the third-smallest audience of that pack. And among all of broadcast-TV’s drama launches this season, it drew the smallest audience and the second-worst demo rating. The Big Leap told the story of a So You Think You Can Dance-like reality show, executive-produced by Scott...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

More Star Trek: The Next Generation Stars In Patrick Stewart's Picard? The Executive Producer Offers Cryptic Response

When Star Trek: Picard was first announced, Patrick Stewart revealed his goal to have the entire principal cast of The Next Generation appear during the series' run. Unfortunately, COVID-19 created a number of obstacles during the development of Season 2. It seemed as though some series alums like LeVar Burton and Gates McFadden might’ve been involved yet, sadly, plans changed. Jonathan Frakes recently teased that he wasn’t sure it’d happen , especially with the series set to end with Season 3. Now, executive producer and showrunner Akiva Goldsman has offered a far more cryptic response.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Ordinary Joe Cancelled at NBC

Click here to read the full article. There will be no more “what if…?” scenarios for Ordinary Joe: NBC has cancelled the James Wolk-starring drama after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. Averaging 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+7 numbers), it ranked last in both measures among the 10 dramas NBC has aired this TV season. The series explored the three parallel lives of the show’s main character, Joe (Wolk), after he made a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. In one timeline, Joe met up with Amy (Natalie Martinez) after their college...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Naomi's Daniel Puig Breaks Down Nathan and Anthony's New Bond, Embraces Comparisons to Obama

Click here to read the full article. Nathan and Anthony will never be best friends on The CW’s Naomi because the title character romantically chose one over the other. But, as fans saw on Tuesday’s installment, the high school juniors do have a greater respect for one another after finding out the school float vandal was Esme. While in detention, the two also had an overdue heart-to-heart about Naomi making Nathan her boyfriend and how that made Anthony feel as well as the rift between Port Oswego natives and the military kids who look down on them. “It’s been amazing getting...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Reacher Makes a Strong Debut on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Ranking

Click here to read the full article. With just three days of eligibility and only eight episodes, Reacher muscled its way onto Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of Jan. 31, Netflix’s Ozark threepeated as No. 1, amassing 2.4 billion total minutes viewed across 37 total episodes. Prime Video’s quickly renewed Reacher adaptation followed with 1.8 billion minutes viewed across eight Season 1 episodes. (Get the latest word on Season 2’s storyline, when filming might start, and episode count.) Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias (1.3 billion minutes/20 episodes), Raising Dion (1.1 billion minutes/17 episodes) and The Woman in the House... (1.1...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Picard Co-Showrunner Says Season 2 is a Redemption Story for Jean-Luc

Akiva Goldsman is hyping up Star Trek: Picard Season 2's redemption story!. There is little doubt that fans are already looking forward to Star Trek: Picard Season 2 next month. After all, it's about time we caught up with Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of La Sirena after the explosive conclusion of the previous season. So what exactly can we expect from the show this year? Co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman shared some insight on this season's new arc and he confirms it's going to be a redemption story for Jean-Luc!
TV SERIES
TVLine

#OneChicago and SNL Among Current NBC Shows Moving Their Next-Day Streaming From Hulu to Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Current NBC shows such as Saturday Night Live, The Voice, New Amsterdam and the well-watched #OneChicago trifecta are moving their next-day streaming home from Hulu to Peacock starting this fall, TVLine has learned. An NBC Universal spokesperson confirmed the move from Hulu to Peacock, but had no additional details to share at this time. “With the proliferation of streaming services entering the marketplace, we have long anticipated changes to our third-party content offering and over the past few years have increased our investment in original content, including popular and award-nominated titles like Only Murders in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Milo Ventimiglia to Star in ABC Pilot as Con Man in Love With a CIA Agent

Click here to read the full article. Milo Ventimiglia‘s post-This Is Us game plan is starting to take shape. The actor has signed on to star in and exec produce The Company You Keep, an hourlong ABC drama pilot about a con man who falls in love with a CIA operative. Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Giancarlo Esposito to Play a Gangster's Chauffeur in AMC Drama The Driver

Click here to read the full article. Giancarlo Esposito is taking another ride with AMC: The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star has signed on to play the title role in The Driver, a new drama coming to AMC and AMC+ next year, TVLine has learned. Based on a UK series, the six-episode drama will star Esposito as a taxi driver “whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffeur a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports,” according to the official description. Billions writer Theo Travers will serve as showrunner. “Giancarlo...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy