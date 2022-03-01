ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Mother of 11-year-old Apopka boy arrested: ‘I’m prepared to fight for justice for my son’

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otniq_0eSpLEk500

APOPKA, Fla. — The mother of an 11-year-old Apopka boy is demanding police officers become better trained to handle situations with children.

Officers briefly put her son in handcuffs and made him sit in the back of a squad car last week.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The situation happened because of a stolen bike. Apopka Police Department said they responded to a robbery call, and police identified 11-year-old Jamir Bradford as the person who punched one person and stole the bike of another.

But according to the family, that is all wrong.

Video shows the family screaming for officers to let the boy go.

His mom said her son was riding a bike in the neighborhood when a truck rode up, pointed him out and accused him of stealing a bike.

A few minuets later he got to the park, where she said police questioned him and ultimately put him in handcuffs.

After taking a closer look at the bike, officers let the boy go. There are no charges against the boy.

His mom, Melani Brown, said her son still feels traumatized by what happened.

“I wasn’t prepared on Feb. 20, but I am today,” Brown said. “I’m prepared to fight for justice for my son.”

Under Florida law, it’s illegal for police to arrest anyone under 6 years old. Sen. Randolph Bracy originally tried to pass it for people 12 and under.

An officer wrote in his report that he removed the cuffs from the child after about a minute.

Apopka police said they are conducting an administrative review of what happened, and they have no further comments at this time. Channel 9 has also requested body camera video of the officers involved.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 28

Joe Dirt "Dirtea'"
7d ago

I don't like cops and ain't gonna jazz up anything good about them, but this actually sounds like they didn't do anything wrong.

Reply(15)
8
Bell Rowe
6d ago

anyone who is putting blame on this "innocent" kid, shame on you. Reread and it clearly says the COPS made a mistake!!

Reply
4
BetterMan
7d ago

The bike belongs to the kid, he was standing his ground. So I hope Apopka gets their pants sued off of them.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apopka, FL
State
Florida State
Apopka, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Melbourne mayor on recent shootings: ‘I’m very concerned’

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The mayor of Melbourne wants to address a recent string of violence within the city, including a deadly shooting inside a packed sports bar. The most recent shooting killed a man inside Off the Traxx, a popular downtown Melbourne sports bar and grill early Sunday. Police are still working to identify a suspect in that case which left 34-year-old Alain Noel dead and an employee injured.
MELBOURNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
80K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy