This study aimed to investigate the spatial distribution and clinical significance of podoplanin expression in the metastatic lymph nodes of oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinomas (OPSCCs). The immunohistochemical podoplanin expression in the metastatic lymph nodes was evaluated in the pathologic specimens of 47 consecutive OPSCC patients. Clinicopathologic factors, including podoplanin expression and extranodal extension (ENE) status, were analyzed. Podoplanin was significantly expressed in the perinodal stroma (p"‰="‰0.001), and the average score of podoplanin was higher (p"‰="‰0.008) in ENE-positive lymph nodes than ENE-negative lymph nodes, although intranodal podoplanin expression did not differ significantly between the groups. Multivariable analysis revealed perinodal podoplanin expression as an independent marker of ENE in all the patients and the human papilloma virus (HPV)-positive group (p"‰="‰0.007 and p"‰="‰0.018, respectively). Podoplanin is differentially expressed in the metastatic lymph nodes in OPSCC, and its expression in perinodal stroma is associated with ENE, suggesting that podoplanin can be used clinically as a diagnostic biomarker.

