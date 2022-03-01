ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU School of Medicine to build new home in Medical District

 3 days ago
The medical innovation district in Fort Worth is getting a new neighbor – Texas Christian University is expanding its footprint by announcing a new medical campus for the TCU School of Medicine.

The TCU School of Medicine, now recruiting its fourth class, will drive economic development and biomedical advances through partnerships with hospitals, health care organizations and biotech industries.

Construction will begin this year on a four-story, approximately 100,000-square-foot medical education building at the northeast corner of South Henderson and West Rosedale streets. It will be the academic hub for 240 medical students and hundreds of faculty and staff. Completion is planned for 2024, and additional facilities are expected as part of the master plan.

The medical school was announced in 2015 with the vision of becoming an innovative medical school that would contribute to Fort Worth’s growing bioscience sector.

“The TCU School of Medicine campus is an investment in the long-term health of our community, training and educating future physicians, many of whom will remain in the area expanding our physician workforce and fulfilling an important need for our city and state,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “This expansion of TCU's campus to the Near Southside represents a significant contribution to the Fort Worth economy and job growth. This – paired with the TCU School of Medicine's transformational impact on health care – ensures that Fort Worth's future remains vital and vibrant.”

With close proximity to the major health care providers of the area, the TCU School of Medicine will expand its offering to students and serve as a catalyst for further growth in the hospital district.

The School of Medicine has also launched graduate medical education collaborations with JPS Health Network, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center Fort Worth and Texas Health Resources that will remain in place. Those important partnerships will improve health and the delivery of care in North Texas as well as help address the increasing physician shortage in Fort Worth and beyond.

Photo: Mayor Mattie Parker, second from right, joins TCU and community leaders at the TCU School of Medicine building announcement.

