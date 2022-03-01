The Exposome, the Future of Uncertainty Factors, and More Featured in March 2022 Toxicological Sciences

The present study assessed the temporal associations of"‰~"‰300 lifestyle exposures with nine cardiometabolic traits Â to identify exposures/exposure groups that might inform lifestyle interventions for the reduction of cardiometabolic diseaseÂ risk. The analyses were undertaken in a longitudinal sample comprising"‰>"‰31,000 adults living in northern Sweden. Linear mixed models were used to assess the average associations of lifestyle exposures and linear regression models were used to test associations with 10-year change in the cardiometabolic traits. 'Physical activity' and 'General Health' were the exposure categories containing the highest number of 'tentative signals' in analyses assessing the average association of lifestyle variables, while 'Tobacco use' was the topÂ category for the 10-year change association analyses. Eleven modifiable variables showed a consistent average association among the majority of cardiometabolic traits. These variables belonged to the domains: (i) Smoking, (ii) Beverage (filtered coffee), (iii) physical activity, (iv) alcohol intake, and (v) specific variables related to NordicÂ lifestyle (hunting/fishing during leisure time and boiled coffeeÂ consumption). We used an agnostic, data-driven approach to assess a wide range of established and novel risk factors for cardiometabolic disease. Our findings highlight key variables, along with their respective effect estimates, that might be prioritised for subsequent prediction models and lifestyle interventions.

