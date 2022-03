HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Relief may be coming for the crowded criminal court dockets in the state of Arkansas. The legislature introduced multiple bills this week that would add 90 judicial positions. The bills, sponsored by Sen. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock, provide money through the 2023 fiscal year to hire up to 45 deputy public defenders and 45 deputy prosecutors. This is an attempt to aid courtrooms across the state currently facing insurmountable backlogs of court cases due to COVID-19.

