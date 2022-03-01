ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Minute: Adult Acne

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 7 days ago
Acne is not just for teenagers anymore.

A new survey shows 35% of women and 20% of men said they had trouble with acne in their 30s.

15% of women said they struggled with acne in their 50s.

