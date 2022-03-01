ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Over $3.5M worth of drugs seized in Spartanburg Co., woman charged

By Bethany Fowler
 7 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after deputies seized over $3.5 million worth of drugs on Feb. 24 in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Unit received information on Feb. 24 that a quantity of narcotics was being shipped into Spartanburg by a freight company.

After a K-9 alerted deputies to the container, a search warrant was executed which revealed 28 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The next day, a controlled delivery of the container was made in the 100 block of Convair Drive in Spartanburg, a house the suspect owned in the county.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect directed the undercover officers where to place the container.

Once the suspect took possession of the container, officers detained her and a search warrant was conducted on the house.

Inside the house, deputies found 15 kilograms of heroin, two-kilogram presses, and 547 grams of blue pressed pills.

The woman’s small child was also at the house and was taken into protective custody.

Deputies charged Yajahira Sotelo-Quiterio, 25, of Piedmont, with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking heroin over 28 grams and unlawful neglect of a child.

The sheriff’s office said the street value of the recovered narcotics is as follows:

  • methamphetamine approx. $1,736,940.00
  • heroin approx. $1,858,560.00
  • blue pills approx. $108,960.00

Total: $3,704,460.00

Sotelo-Quiterio appeared in bond court where she was not given bond. Her bond was deferred to circuit court.

Comments / 19

cassandra byrd
6d ago

Someone gave her up,so you already know she will probably snitch, but she has a cold look on her face,she like she been doing this for a while, no care on her face,no tears for her child getting taken away.my opinion

4
Toni Martin
7d ago

Really a sad time,but also thank police men for catching another thug, one important thing she didn't get out on bond,she should go to prison for having a child present with her,I feel sorry for this childhaving to see this action take place,but I am glad she was caught and in jail, "WITHOUT BOND",if she were given bond,she would escape,go into hiding or leave the Country,

2
