Q: If I go to a baseball game and get injured by a foul ball, do I have a claim?. A: The “baseball rule” has been around a long time. It derives from the assumption of risk doctrine, which provides that a party against whom a claim is made can assert the defense that the injured party knew an activity was risky, the risks are common knowledge, and therefore assumed the harm that arose. Examples of such activities include skiing and boxing (after all, you know you may well get hurt). Baseball stadium owners were found to have a limited duty to provide screened seats for spectators. Fans were said to have a level of responsibility to avoid harm from foul balls.

BASEBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO