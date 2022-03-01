ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autumn Drive due for water and sewer improvements

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjFYb_0eSpIwFK00

A virtual community design meeting has been set for the Autumn Drive water and sewer improvement project in Council District 3, impacting the Overton Park neighborhood association.

These are the project boundaries:

  • Autumn Drive from the south cul-de-sac to Autumn Court (water/sewer).
  • Easement east of Autumn Drive from 700 feet north of the Ranch View Road/Autumn Drive intersection to 170 feet westerly then 50 feet northerly (sewer).
  • Easement east of Autumn Drive from 1,000 feet north and 180 feet north of the Ranch View Road /Autumn Drive intersection to 250 feet north (sewer).

RLG is the engineering design consultant. View the project page.

The virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, via Webex. The meeting number is 2550 115 7702; the password is Autumn. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Dena Johnson by email at 817-392-7866.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3etf_0eSpIwFK00

