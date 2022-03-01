Strategic C-Suite Forum

The business world suffers from massive, persistent gender gaps in leadership, but there is positive news about progress towards closing those gaps. Exclusive new Equilar analysis of the Russell 3000 found accelerating growth of women in leadership roles. Growth of women in executive roles accelerated to an average 6.9% pace between 2016 and 2021, up from a 3.8% growth rate in the prior five years. That growth led women to hold nearly 14% of named executive officer roles in 2021 (that refers to the top five most highly-paid executives). Having half of the population hold one-seventh of executive positions sounds low, but it is indeed progress, up from women holding 8% of those roles back in 2010.
