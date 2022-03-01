Strategic C-Suite Forum

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTackle talent, technology and transformation from the top. Can you reimagine your vision to attack the businesses you should be in—versus the businesses you’re in today?. How do the best companies in the world align their HR function to create more meaningful goals — and build actual...

chiefexecutive.net

bizjournals

Following $5M raise, startup that develops social media software for banks expands C-suite

Denim Social, a St. Louis-based startup that develops social media software for banks, has added to its management team with a slew of new hires. With the expansion, Denim Social has added a vice president of strategy and chief revenue officer, both newly created roles at the startup. It has appointed Michael Dalley as chief revenue officer and Nola Morris as its vice president of strategy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Herald

Law firm embraces pandemic IT challenges with virtual C-suite technology

Clearly the pandemic has changed the way business is conducted. It wasn't long ago when working from home was frowned upon and considered unprofessional. Today, it is a necessity. As a result, business owners want their networks and intellectual property protected as employees use company systems and share sensitive information remotely. Nineteen months into the pandemic, businesses are reconsidering their office space requirements because working virtually has proved to be efficient, cost-effective and secure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Meet the C-suite of Teladoc: 13 execs to know

Teladoc's executives have positioned the company to becoming a leader in virtual care. Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer. Mr. Gorevic has served as chief executive officer since 2009. Under his leadership, Teladoc experienced significant revenue growth, membership and telehealth utilization. Kelly Bliss, president, U.S. health group. Ms. Bliss is in...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

When the Great Resignation hits the C-suite

Career paths used to be simple: Find a job with decent advancement opportunities and climb the ladder over the next few decades. But there are so many options available to workers today, like gig work or an internal move to another team. Moreover, people aren’t motivated to remain with one employer for a long time anymore. Even when they do, it can be hard to keep track of where people are going and where they’re headed. People are reassessing their relationship with work and what they expect from their employers. They’re less likely to stick around at organizations with poor leadership and that don’t fulfill their needs.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Tax Execs Lean Into Broader Agendas, but What About the C-Suite?

Business and tax landscapes are unlike any seen in decades. Uncertainty and complex changes are dominating the game in the U.S. and global policy arena, according to PwC analysis in the 2022 Tax Policy Outlook. And the effects are creating onerous challenges for companies when it comes to strategic planning and reporting.
INCOME TAX
NBC Chicago

These Are the Industries Where Women Are Making the Most C-Suite Progress

The business world suffers from massive, persistent gender gaps in leadership, but there is positive news about progress towards closing those gaps. Exclusive new Equilar analysis of the Russell 3000 found accelerating growth of women in leadership roles. Growth of women in executive roles accelerated to an average 6.9% pace between 2016 and 2021, up from a 3.8% growth rate in the prior five years. That growth led women to hold nearly 14% of named executive officer roles in 2021 (that refers to the top five most highly-paid executives). Having half of the population hold one-seventh of executive positions sounds low, but it is indeed progress, up from women holding 8% of those roles back in 2010.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Medical device startup adds to C-suite as it expands its technology

St. Louis-based medical device startup Readout Health has added to its C-suite, hiring for a key role that comes as it expands the scope of its digital health technology. Readout has hired Naomi Parrella as its chief medical officer, a newly created role. Parrella will take the post in a part-time capacity and continue her position as an obesity and family-practice physician and chief of lifestyle medicine at Rush University in Chicago, Readout said. Parrella earned her medical degree from Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bizjournals

Procter & Gamble adds to its C-suite

Cincinnati-headquartered Procter & Gamble has named a veteran of its finance organization to the company's C-suite. P&G (NYSE: PG) named Matthew Janzaruk as chief accounting officer and senior vice president effective March 1. He steps in for Michael Homan, who has held that role since 2009. Homan is retiring on July 31 after 24 years with the company.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
Cincinnati Business Courier

One of Cincinnati’s largest public companies names new C-suite member

One of Greater Cincinnati’s largest public companies has named a new member of its C-suite. Andy Kitzmiller has been name executive vice president and CFO at Meridian Bioscience (Nasdaq: VIVO), reporting to CEO Jack Kenny, effective Feb. 21.Kitzmiller will oversee the global finance organization and financial activities, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, internal audit and treasury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Austin Business Journal

Tech and startup personnel moves: Alen gets new CTO from within; SailPoint rearranges C-suite

Here are eight recent hires, promotions and appointments we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Air filtration and purification startup Alen said March 1 it has named Bharti Patel as its new chief technology. She started with Alen in 2020 and was previously at IBM. Alen, led by CEO Andy Graham, says its air purifiers are now in 67,000 classrooms and 200,000 homes.
BUSINESS
enr.com

Amentum Shifts C-Suite Roles After Completing Big Acquisition

John Heller will join federal contractor Amentum Services Inc. as CEO, effective March 28, says the firm. In that role, he succeeds John Vollmer, who had held it since the firm’s 2020 spinoff from AECOM as its former government services unit and the unit's acquisition for $2.4 billion by private equity firms. Vollmer, who had led the former AECOM unit for four years, becomes Amentum board chairman.
BUSINESS
Worcester Business Journal

Spectrum Health Systems names three to C-suite in sweeping executive promotions

Spectrum Health Systems, Inc., a Worcester-based addiction treatment nonprofit, announced eight promotions within its senior leadership team on Monday. Kristin Nolan was promoted to chief behavioral health officer. She has been with Spectrum Health Systems for more than 10 years and most recently served as senior vice president of behavioral health.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

