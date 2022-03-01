Election results 2022: State Board of Education races, Democrat and Republican primaries

Some of the races in the 2022 midterm primary election came down to the wire on Tuesday night. Several of them, including the race for Bexar County’s top elected position, will head to a runoff on May 24. A runoff election means that in races with more than two...
SAN ANTONIO – There were more than a dozen judicial races up for grabs in the primary election Tuesday, while some judges are celebrating after Tuesday night, other incumbent judges are not. Results showed that five incumbent judges lost and won’t secure another term. Those races included:. 289th...
State Rep. District 122 Republican (District) Candidate. Votes. %. Elisa Chan(R) 7,34437%. Mark Dorazio(R) 5,46528%. Adam Blanchard(R) 4,64523%. Mark Daniel Cuthbert(R)
U.S. Rep. District 35 Republican (District) Candidate. Votes. %. Dan McQueen(R) 2,86821%. Michael Rodriguez(R) 2,03015%. Bill Condict(R) 1,51511%. Marilyn Jackson(R) 1,46711%
In a highly unusual move straying far from political protocol, Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivered a progressive response to Democrat President Biden's first State of the Union address. "With the majority of the Build Back Better agenda stalled, Mr. President, our work is unfinished," the Michigan Democrat said, speaking on behalf...
(The Center Square) – Several Texas senate, house and judicial races are heading to a runoff election after Tuesday’s March 1 primary election, according to election results published by the State Secretary of State’s Office. Multiple candidates ran for open seats either vacated by previous elected officials...
Suffolk County Republican Party leadership has thrown its support behind Nick LaLota of Amityville, Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey’s chief of staff, for the First Congressional District seat being vacated by incumbent Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor. According to an email sent Monday evening by Suffolk County...
Updated 1:40 p.m. March 2. With 362 of 375 Harris County voting centers...
Crossroads voters made their voices heard in Tuesday’s primary election. Here is a list of the winners and losers from the election’s contested races. Winners either may run unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election or face an opponent from the other party. The complete results were not...
Incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, leads the March 1 Republican primary election for U.S. House of Representatives District 17. So far, Sessions has garnered 67% of the vote with 6,974 votes, followed by Paulette Carson, who has 1,401 votes; Jason Nelson, who has 1,216 votes; and Robert Rosenberger, who has 829 votes.
After the polls close on Tuesday, March 1 in Texas, primary election results for local races in a dozen local counties including Harris County will be available below. Winning candidates for each party will advance to the general election in November. Only contested races are listed. The results for Harris...
If you're registered to vote but not one of the 97,653 people who took advantage of early voting in Bexar County, then Tuesday is your chance to cast your ballot in the Texas primary election.
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Terry Palacios has won the Democratic nomination in the Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race, according to unofficial election results. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Palacios received 22,057 votes, or 53 percent of the vote and Nereida Lopez-Singleterry received 19,878 votes,...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The primary elections held Tuesday night had a steady turnout. However, some of the Republican candidates will have to face runoffs. Runoffs occur when two candidates of the same party receive a high percentage in votes, but fail to meet 50 percent. After the party nominations are narrowed down, the candidates will have to proceed with their campaign, one candidate will win the runoff election.
Bexar County Republicans showed more enthusiasm during early voting this year, narrowing the deficit between the two parties, according to data from the county's election department. After two weeks of early voting, 47,169 Bexar County...
Early voting totals for the March 1 Democratic primary election for Hays County judge show incumbent Ruben Becerra in the lead with 69.71% of the vote, or 5,109 votes, over challenger Brandon Burleson, who has 30.29% of the vote, or 2,220 votes.
12:10 a.m.- With 80% reporting, Marc LaHood has secured the Republican spot for the Bexar County District Attorney with 62% of the vote. Meredith Chacon had 38% of the vote.
Tracie Wright-Reneau has taken the lead in the Republican primary race for the 207th Judicial District with all Comal County precincts reporting and 35 of 40 Hays County precincts reporting. Wright-Reneau has pulled ahead with 9,684 votes, or...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Millions of Texans are making their voices heard in the 2022 primary election on Tuesday. Voters in Jefferson County are headed to the polls to choose winners in several contested races, including three for the Democrats and two for the Republicans. You can find the results for those races right here on 12NewsNow.com after polls start closing on Tuesday evening.
