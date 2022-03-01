Election results 2022: State Board of Education races, Democrat and Republican primaries

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The primary elections held Tuesday night had a steady turnout. However, some of the Republican candidates will have to face runoffs. Runoffs occur when two candidates of the same party receive a high percentage in votes, but fail to meet 50 percent. After the party nominations are narrowed down, the candidates will have to proceed with their campaign, one candidate will win the runoff election.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO