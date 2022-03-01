Women’s History Month to celebrate accomplishments

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in March in the United States since 1987.

The actual celebration of Women’s History Month grew out of a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society organized by the school district of Sonoma, California, in 1978. Presentations were given at dozens of schools, hundreds of students participated in a Real Woman essay contest and a parade was held in downtown Santa Rosa.

A few years later, the idea had caught on in communities, school districts and organizations across the country. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. Congress followed suit the next year, passing a resolution establishing a national celebration. Six years later, the National Women’s History Project successfully petitioned Congress to expand the event to the entire month of March.

Today, Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on the often-overlooked contributions of women around the world. In the spirit of that mission, each Wednesday this month, female history makers who have made discoveries, led efforts to improve their communities, challenged the status quo, increased awareness and appreciation of their culture, and imagined the world differently will be featured in hopes that their stories will inspire you all year long to learn more about and celebrate the accomplishments of other women.

The first installment publishes on Wednesday, March 2.

Source: History.com

