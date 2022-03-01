Election results 2022: Judicial races, Democrat and Republican primaries

SAN ANTONIO – There were more than a dozen judicial races up for grabs in the primary election Tuesday, while some judges are celebrating after Tuesday night, other incumbent judges are not. Results showed that five incumbent judges lost and won’t secure another term. Those races included:. 289th...
Some of the races in the 2022 midterm primary election came down to the wire on Tuesday night. Several of them, including the race for Bexar County’s top elected position, will head to a runoff on May 24. A runoff election means that in races with more than two...
TEXAS, USA — On Tuesday, Texans headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election. A number of offices are up for a vote -- including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters also decided Tuesday who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.
State Rep. District 122 Republican (District) Candidate. Votes. %. Elisa Chan(R) 7,34437%. Mark Dorazio(R) 5,46528%. Adam Blanchard(R) 4,64523%. Mark Daniel Cuthbert(R)
U.S. Rep. Van Taylor announced March 2 in an email to supporters that he would drop out of his bid for re-election to the District 3 seat. In the email, the Plano Congressman cited an extramarital affair as the reason he was exiting the race. “Today I am announcing I...
A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
U.S. Rep. District 35 Republican (District) Candidate. Votes. %. Dan McQueen(R) 2,86821%. Michael Rodriguez(R) 2,03015%. Bill Condict(R) 1,51511%. Marilyn Jackson(R) 1,46711%
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Terry Palacios has won the Democratic nomination in the Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race, according to unofficial election results. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Palacios received 22,057 votes, or 53 percent of the vote and Nereida Lopez-Singleterry received 19,878 votes,...
Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. With delays in Harris County election results, little has changed in the Texas House of Representatives District 134 Republican primary. Ryan McConnico has the lead...
Editor's note: Visit communityimpact.com/voter-guide for all primary election results in your community. Jessica Cisneros has a slight lead over incumbent Henry Cuellar in the Democratic primary for the 28th Congressional District based on early totals. As of 10:20 p.m., Cisneros had 13,080 votes, or 48.33%, to Cuellar’s 12,752, or 47.11%....
If you're registered to vote but not one of the 97,653 people who took advantage of early voting in Bexar County, then Tuesday is your chance to cast your ballot in the Texas primary election.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, has decided to end his reelection campaign after he was forced into a primary runoff amid 11th-hour allegations of infidelity. Taylor made the stunning announcement...
Editor's note: Visit https://communityimpact.com/voter-guide for all primary election results in your community. With Williamson County reporting results from early voting, the three Republican members of Commissioners Court up for re-election are leading their primary races. The Republican winners of the primary election for county judge and the precinct 2 and...
12:10 a.m.- With 80% reporting, Marc LaHood has secured the Republican spot for the Bexar County District Attorney with 62% of the vote. Meredith Chacon had 38% of the vote.
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Republicans showed more enthusiasm during early voting this year, narrowing the deficit between the two parties, according to data from the county's election department. After two weeks of early voting, 47,169 Bexar County...
