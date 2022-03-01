ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Election results 2022: Judicial races, Democrat and Republican primaries

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March...

www.ksat.com

KSAT 12

5 incumbent judges lose their seats in the primary election

SAN ANTONIO – There were more than a dozen judicial races up for grabs in the primary election Tuesday, while some judges are celebrating after Tuesday night, other incumbent judges are not. Results showed that five incumbent judges lost and won’t secure another term. Those races included:. 289th...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Key runoffs from the 2022 midterm primary Texas election

Some of the races in the 2022 midterm primary election came down to the wire on Tuesday night. Several of them, including the race for Bexar County’s top elected position, will head to a runoff on May 24. A runoff election means that in races with more than two...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WFAA

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbent Republican Wayne Christian leads the Texas railroad commissioner race, but runoff appears likely

TEXAS, USA — On Tuesday, Texans headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election. A number of offices are up for a vote -- including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters also decided Tuesday who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Election results 2022: Texas House District 122 primary

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts. State Rep. District 122 Republican (District) Candidate. Votes. %. Elisa Chan(R) 7,34437%. Mark Dorazio(R) 5,46528%. Adam Blanchard(R) 4,64523%. Mark Daniel Cuthbert(R)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
KRGV

Terry Palacios wins Democratic nomination in Hidalgo County district attorney race, unofficial election results show

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Terry Palacios has won the Democratic nomination in the Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race, according to unofficial election results. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Palacios received 22,057 votes, or 53 percent of the vote and Nereida Lopez-Singleterry received 19,878 votes,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KVUE

ELECTION RESULTS: Republican winner declared for Texas comptroller race; Dem still undecided and looking increasingly likely to head to a runoff

TEXAS, USA — On Tuesday, Texans headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election. A number of offices are up for a vote -- including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters also decided Tuesday who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Unofficial results show Ryan McConnico leading early in race for Republican primary Texas House District 134

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. With delays in Harris County election results, little has changed in the Texas House of Representatives District 134 Republican primary. Ryan McConnico has the lead...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Early primary election results show Jessica Cisneros with slim lead in U.S. House District 28 race

Editor's note: Visit communityimpact.com/voter-guide for all primary election results in your community. Jessica Cisneros has a slight lead over incumbent Henry Cuellar in the Democratic primary for the 28th Congressional District based on early totals. As of 10:20 p.m., Cisneros had 13,080 votes, or 48.33%, to Cuellar’s 12,752, or 47.11%....
ELECTIONS
WFAA

Election results for major statewide races

DALLAS — On Tuesday, Texans headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election. A number of offices are up for a vote - including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters also decided who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Tuesday is Texas primary election day. Here’s what you need to know.

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. Find results to all races here, or watch a livestream for results and reactions at 7 p.m. here. If you’re registered to vote but not one of the 97,653 people who took advantage of early voting in Bexar County, then Tuesday is your chance to cast your ballot in the Texas primary election.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor ends reelection campaign after he admits to affair

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, has decided to end his reelection campaign after he was forced into a primary runoff amid 11th-hour allegations of infidelity. Taylor made the stunning announcement...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Early primary election results show incumbents lead in Williamson County Commissioners Court races

Editor's note: Visit https://communityimpact.com/voter-guide for all primary election results in your community. With Williamson County reporting results from early voting, the three Republican members of Commissioners Court up for re-election are leading their primary races. The Republican winners of the primary election for county judge and the precinct 2 and...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

