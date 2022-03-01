Election results 2022: Judicial races, Democrat and Republican primaries

TEXAS, USA — On Tuesday, Texans headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election. A number of offices are up for a vote -- including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters also decided Tuesday who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO