Presidential Election

USF narrows presidential search to two candidates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 1, 2022 - The University of South Florida narrowed its search for a new president down to two candidates Tuesday: Interim President Rhea Law and retired Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley. The announcement comes after a Tuesday presidential...

Rhea Law is among two finalists to become USF’s next president

The University of South Florida has narrowed its list of candidates for its next president to two — including interim president Rhea Law. In a letter Tuesday to USF staff, students and faculty, USF Board of Trustees Vice Chair Mike Griffin — who also headed he search committee — said Law will be considered along with retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley.
COLLEGES
USF ranks seventh nationally for Fulbright scholars, first in Florida

March 4, 2022 - Seven University of South Florida faculty members have earned recognition as Fulbright scholars for the 2021-2022 school year, the most in Florida and tied for seventh nationally. The recipients of the highly competitive award represent several disciplines, including biomedical engineering, education, business, philosophy and psychology. Fulbright scholars teach or conduct research abroad and then integrate that experience into the classroom.
FLORIDA STATE
Governor announces $20 million for cybersecurity education through USF

March 2, 2022 - Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the University of South Florida Wednesday, announcing $20 million in funding for cybersecurity education. The Florida Center for Cybersecurity, located at USF, will coordinate the funding. The program’s goal is to create workforce education in cybersecurity beginning in grade school and advancing through college, along with training new teachers and purchasing new equipment. The regional model begins at USF, but the state plans to expand the model to other universities such as Florida International in Miami and an undecided third region in Florida. DeSantis said enrollment in cybersecurity and IT programs increased 37% since 2019, and through the funding, he hopes to double the enrollment across the state by 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
St. Pete to spend 76% of ARPA funds on housing

St. Petersburg City Council passed a resolution to transfer $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for immediate affordable housing projects and a proposal to spend 76% of the $45 million total, eliminating money for other programs. Interim City Administrator Tom Greene began Thursday’s presentation by stating his...
BUSINESS
St. Petersburg expands $15 minimum wage to part-time city employees

All city employees will earn at least $15 an hour starting April 1. A new policy will extend the city’s $15 minimum wage to part-time employees with less than five years on staff, who were previously exempt from the minimum wage ordinance, according to a news release. The decision expedites a new state law gradually increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, which voters approved in 2020. “Everyone deserves to earn a living wage whether they’ve been on the job for five years or five days. St. Petersburg led the way in 2015 to provide a $15 minimum wage and it is time we extend that to all employees, regardless of tenure," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement. The policy change will affect 211 city employees.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
