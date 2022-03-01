USF narrows presidential search to two candidates

All city employees will earn at least $15 an hour starting April 1. A new policy will extend the city’s $15 minimum wage to part-time employees with less than five years on staff, who were previously exempt from the minimum wage ordinance, according to a news release. The decision expedites a new state law gradually increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, which voters approved in 2020. “Everyone deserves to earn a living wage whether they’ve been on the job for five years or five days. St. Petersburg led the way in 2015 to provide a $15 minimum wage and it is time we extend that to all employees, regardless of tenure," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement. The policy change will affect 211 city employees.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO