Student art graces downtown museum, offering levels of skill and imagination

The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 7 days ago
The second-floor gallery at The Grace Museum again is covered like one giant refrigerator door with kids' art.

About 900 pieces of art from elementary schools to high schools are included in the annual Youth Art Month show that can be viewed through March 17.

These are mostly drawings and paintings, with some digital photography and three-dimensional art. All skill levels are shown.

On Tuesday, groups of students from Purcell Elementary toured the exhibit, specifically stopping at their school's display on the northwest wall. Several students raised hands when Annemarie Holder, children's programming director, asked if any had art on the wall.

Other elementary schools are Alcorta, Austin, Bowie, Dyess, Martinez, Ortiz, Stafford, Taylor, Thomas and Ward.

Bowie contributed 50 pieces with a theme "Study in Balance." Students divided a round Earth into sections to show the contrasts of nature.

All four AISD middle schools are represented - Clack, Craig, Mann and Madison. Hawley Middle School joins them.

Wylie West Intermediate is there, too.

Abilene and Cooper high schools are joined by ATEMS, Wylie and Premier high school schools.

Also in the show is Peak Learning Center.

From outside Abilene are displays from Hawley, Jim Ned and Loraine ISD students.

Greg Jaklewicz is editor of the Abilene Reporter-News and general columnist. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

