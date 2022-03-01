ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama House of Representatives condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Brian Lyman, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhhV6_0eSpHQEP00

The Alabama House of Representatives Tuesday approved a resolution condemning the "unjustifiable military invasion of Ukraine" by Russia last week and expressing support for the people of Ukraine.

The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Gil Isbell, R-Gadsden, passed on a voice vote. Every member of the House signed on as a co-sponsor.

"I think we need to stand together with them, basically to defend their rights and basically tell Russia they shouldn't be doing this," Isbell said after the vote.

The resolution called the invasion "the culmination of a decades-long effort of the Russian government to delegitimize the Ukrainian government and annex that country's sovereign territory" and called Ukraine "one of the bulwarks of Eastern Europe."

"With the eyes of the world fixed on Ukraine, and while the ink on this page of history has yet to dry, let it be known that the great State of Alabama stands firmly in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, our brothers and sisters in democracy," the resolution says.

The resolution calls on Alabamians to "disfavor" Russian products. It also calls for a ban on "any economic activity that would benefit Ukraine." Isbell said that was a typo that will be fixed when the resolution reaches the Alabama Senate.

Gov. Kay Ivey Monday called for the removal of Russian-made liquor from ABC Stores around the state. ABC only sold one brand of Russian liquor. The most popular vodkas sold in Alabama in 2021 came from Texas and Illinois.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brian Lyman at 334-240-0185 or blyman@gannett.com.

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

WASHINGTON/LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Mikhail Mizintsev, head...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
The Associated Press

Harris trip to Poland takes a turn over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.
POTUS
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy