Fort Collins, CO

Bear encounters with humans decline in Fort Collins area, statewide for second straight year

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 7 days ago

For the second straight year, reports of human encounters with black bears and the number of bears euthanized significantly declined in Colorado, a welcome relief for humans and bears.

Area 4, which includes Fort Collins and the northern half of Larimer County, saw a 56% decline in reports to 68 in 2021, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The area had 11 reports of bears breaking into dwellings, down 45% from 2020.

Area 2, which includes Loveland, Estes Park and Boulder, saw a 59% decline to 211 reports in 2021. The area had 58 reports of bears breaking into dwellings/garages, a 51% decline from 2020.

Colorado wolves kill cattle: Here is a look at the state's game damage program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfB4v_0eSpHNpS00

Statewide, there was a 25% decline to 3,701 total reports, according to a news release by the state wildlife agency. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said there may be as many unreported encounters as reported encounters.

Spokesperson Jason Clay said the decline can largely be attributed to good moisture east of the Continental Divide.

"In those years you typically have good crops of acorns and berries for bears,'' he said. "That keeps them from turning to trash or bird feeders and other human-provided sources for calories.''

More than 90% of a bear’s natural diet is grasses, berries, fruits, nuts and plants.

Bears getting into trash is the most common reason for a report, and those reports were down nearly 33% statewide last year. Other top reasons for reports include bears breaking into houses/cabins and garages and encounters with livestock and bird feeders.

Statewide, the number of bears euthanized due to encounters was 66 and number of bears relocated 51. In 2020, the wildlife agency euthanized 158 bears and relocated 118.

Area 8, which includes the Glenwood Springs, Aspen and Vail areas, had the most reports last year with 1,096, accounting for 30% of statewide reports.

There are an estimated 17,000 to 20,000 black bears in the state, according to the state wildlife agency.

During colder months, black bears enter a light sleep state called torpor. They generally start emerging from this condition in March.

Wolves in Colorado: Here is what you need to know

Help bears stay wild

  • Don’t feed bears, and don’t put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears.
  • If you feed pets outside, make sure to bring in the bowl when finished.
  • Be responsible about trash and bird feeders.
  • Burn food off grills and clean after each use.
  • Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors.
  • Don’t leave food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in your vehicle.
  • Talk to your neighbors about doing their part to be bear-responsible.

For tips on bear safety and other information, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears .

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Reporter Miles Blumhardt looks for stories that impact your life. Be it news, outdoors, sports — you name it, he wants to report it. Have a story idea? Contact him at milesblumhardt@coloradoan.com or on Twitter @MilesBlumhardt. Support his work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

