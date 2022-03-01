City of Lexington looking for community conversations about future planning.

Lexington citizens are being invited to help set the city’s agenda. They would be focusing on future planning. Mayor Linda Gorton announced plans Tuesday for On the Table community conversations. These will start in mid-April. CivicLex is a non-profit civic education and media organization. Director Richard Young said these group sessions can help shape policy.“This year’s on the table gives everyone in Lexington an exciting opportunity to have a real impact on what Lexington looks like 20 years from today,” said Young.Young said staff and volunteers have worked over the past five months to design On the Table. Groups can register for in-person or zoom sessions through the On the Table website. The event will be held April 10th through the 16th.