Energy Industry

Cummins grant seeks clean replacement fuel for heaviest of big rigs

By Mark Anderson
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
Engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. is up for a $2 million state grant to demonstrate two...

Benzinga

Recap: Clean Energy Fuels Q4 Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clean Energy Fuels reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $16.97 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Mountain Democrat

EID seeks grant to rebuild longest flume in concrete

With the El Dorado Irrigation District struggling to rebuild three burned-out flumes at once, the water agency is seeking a potential $10 million grant to help replace its longest wooden flume with concrete. Flume 46 is 3,340 feet. Were it to be burned in a forest fire EID “would have...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Republic

Cummins’ big deal bodes well for future

Columbus-based Cummins Inc. this week shifted its move away from fossil fuels into overdrive with the acquisition of Michigan-based auto parts supplier Meritor Inc. The $3.7 billion purchase was a big deal in every sense of the phrase. It’s the largest of a series of recent Cummins acquisitions of businesses that strategically align with the company’s goal of achieving decarbonization and zero net emissions by the year 2050.
COLUMBUS, IN
Sacramento Business Journal

Origin Materials gets $100 million incentive package from Louisiana for new plant

West Sacramento’s Origin Materials Inc. has reached an incentive deal estimated to be worth more than $100 million to build its second carbon-negative plastic plant. The 150-acre facility will be in Geismar, Louisiana, just south of Baton Rouge. It's expected to create 500 construction jobs and 200 full-time positions at the plant, along with 500 to 1,000 indirect jobs.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KHON2

Ways to save at the pump amid soaring gas prices

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For many, there is no way to avoid getting behind the wheel, and as gas prices continue to jump. People are trying to find ways to save every dollar possible. Overnight, the price for fuel at a Honolulu gas station went up by seven cents, from $4.54 to $4.61 per gallon. The […]
HONOLULU, HI
Sacramento Business Journal

U.S. expected to see 48.5M square feet of new office space in 2022, nearing pre-Covid-19 levels

The pipeline for new office construction isn't quite at pre-pandemic levels but appears to be inching closer. Richard Florida is an economist, urban studies theorist and author. In this event, he offers business insights on the year ahead. Please note that this virtual event is in eastern standard time, make sure to adjust for your local time zone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
