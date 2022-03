A Black trans woman was granted $1.5 million last week after a federal jury found she was wrongly arrested in 2015 in Atlanta on bogus cocaine charges and jailed for almost six months. According to The New York Times, Ju’Zema Goldring was in midtown Atlanta with her friends on October 10, 2015, when she jaywalked in an area that is home to a large L.G.B.T.Q. population. The then-22-year-old was arrested by officers Vladimir Henry and Juan Restrepo, who searched her purse and taunted Goldring with transgender slurs, claims a lawsuit which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in 2018.

