Wastemobile coming to Des Moines Marina Saturday, Mar. 26

The Wastemobile, a mobile hazardous waste drop-off service, will be coming to the Des Moines Marina on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022.

Recycle your stuff – including household hazardous waste – at the Marina from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Wastemobile visits rural and suburban cities in King County.

Residents and small businesses can safely drop off their household hazardous waste such as as oil-based paint, batteries, antifreeze, pesticides to the Wastemobile at no cost. Click this link to see the 2022 schedule.

About the Wastemobile:

Created in 1989, the Wastemobile was the first traveling hazardous waste collection program in the nation. It visits rural, suburban, and urban areas in King County to provide more convenient options for safe disposal of hazardous waste. Since first hitting the road, the Wastemobile has collected more than 17,000 tons of hazardous household waste from nearly 500,000 customers.

For everyone’s safety, please: