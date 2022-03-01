ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Wastemobile coming to Des Moines Marina Saturday, Mar. 26

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPxpn_0eSpGYtu00

The Wastemobile, a mobile hazardous waste drop-off service, will be coming to the Des Moines Marina on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022.

Recycle your stuff – including household hazardous waste – at the Marina from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Wastemobile visits rural and suburban cities in King County.

Residents and small businesses can safely drop off their household hazardous waste such as as oil-based paint, batteries, antifreeze, pesticides to the Wastemobile at no cost. Click this link to see the 2022 schedule.

About the Wastemobile:

Created in 1989, the Wastemobile was the first traveling hazardous waste collection program in the nation. It visits rural, suburban, and urban areas in King County to provide more convenient options for safe disposal of hazardous waste. Since first hitting the road, the Wastemobile has collected more than 17,000 tons of hazardous household waste from nearly 500,000 customers.

For everyone’s safety, please:

  • Do not mix products
  • Keep products in their original containers
  • Label products that are not in their original containers
  • Secure products so they do not spill or leak
  • Store products away from the passenger compartment of your vehicle and keep them separate from items you wish to keep
  • Stay in your vehicle during unloading at the Wastemobile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbYkg_0eSpGYtu00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
King County, WA
Society
Des Moines, WA
Government
City
Des Moines, WA
Des Moines, WA
Society
King County, WA
Government
King County, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Local
Washington Cars
NBC News

'A rush to failure': How the Russian military started off so badly in Ukraine

The first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone to plan. Russia's attempts at a fast-paced assault haven't brought its forces inside Kyiv, the capital and the seat of the Western-leaning government the Kremlin appears intent on removing. Instead, the strategy has stretched supply lines and morale to a breaking point, while Russian tanks and military equipment have, at times, gotten stuck in mud or run out of gas.
MILITARY
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Household Hazardous Waste#Waste Collection#Vehicles
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
294
Followers
704
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy