BRANFORD, Conn. — Amid the war in Ukraine, gas prices are spiking across the country, including in Connecticut, impacting home heating bills and prices at the pumps. "It makes you think about going places now, if you’re going to go somewhere it isn't just the cost of where you’re going it's the cost of getting there. It’s a much more significant expense than it used to be," said John Perruso, an Orange, N.J., resident.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO