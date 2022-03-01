ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Has Arch Manning narrowed his list of schools? His high school coach says…

By Aaron S. Lee
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xt8jS_0eSpGNR900

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Has the nation’s No. 1 high school recruit narrowed his list of prospective schools?

Some say he has, but that’s bad info according toz Arch Manning’s head football coach.

Isidore Newman School’s Nelson Stewart visited WGNO’s Sports Zone last week and told Ed Daniels no decision has been made and the field is still quite open.

“He really is open,” said Stewart of the 17-year-old, soon-to-be senior. “His father came out with a statement basically saying a lot of that is just speculation.”

Ed-itorial: Is Zion making the best decisions?

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Manning is currently playing in the LHSAA playoffs as a forward on the Greenies basketball team, and will soon turn his attention back to football toward spring training.

“When you talk about all the schools whether it be Georgia, Texas or all of them, the staffs are always expanding,” said Stewart. “All parts of the programs are always expanding, so I think when he’s ready.

“I don’t think there is any sort of timeline right now.”

Manning, who hails from football royalty in New Orleans as the grandson of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning, nephew to both Peyton and Eli Manning, and son of Cooper Manning, is currently ranked atop the Class of 2023 recruiting boards on ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports websites.

Ed-itorial: If Saints get the right QB, are they ready to win now?

Last summer Manning officially visited Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas, and reportedly made an unofficial visit to LSU.

He told WGNO Sports last sum mer, “I’m taking it slow, real laid back. I’m just glad I can be here.”

When asked by Daniels if he found all the hoopla surrounding his recruiting a bit embarrassing, Manning said, “I think the attention is a little bit much sometimes, I wouldn’t say embarrassed, but I don’t know if I like it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Austin, Molinar named top college basketball players in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss center Shakira Austin and Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar received the Peggie Gillom and Bailey Howell trophies, respectively, during an awards presentation at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Monday. The awards, voted on by the media, are given to the state’s top men’s and women’s college basketball […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night on Barstool Sports. Sanders was hospitalized for around […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Education
WJTV 12

M-Braves to host job fair, auditions

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will host an additional job fair for part-time and seasonal positions for the upcoming 2022 season. The job fair will take place inside of Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill on on Saturday, March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interviews will be on a first-come, first-serve […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

USM Scenic Designer to compete in national competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Scene Shop Supervisor Wes Hanson will compete in the national DIY Hero competition. Hanson has taken on numerous projects in his career. He’s designed and built sets, rethemed a carousel, built a prop car and more. He will share his craftsmanship in the competition for […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

149 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 149 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,966 with 12,206 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Pearl Boxing Club’s Sims prepares for main event showdown

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone 12 stops by the Pearl Boxing Club to check in with professional boxer Chown “Chop Chop” Sims, as he prepares for arguably his biggest fight yet. Sims will face Las Vegas native Amari Jones in the main event at the St. Patty’s Showdown March 12th in Shreveport, Louisiana. In […]
PEARL, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
WJTV 12

Applications open for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Applications for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year are now available through April 30. Breezy News reported participants can submit their original song to have a chance to be one of the finalist to preform in this year’s show on Saturday, June 25 at The MAX in Meridian. Applications are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

JSU, UMMC partner to give students pathway to medicine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, March 5, up to 100 Mississippi high school students filled Jackson State University’s (JSU) College Science Engineering and Technology building for the Exploring Healthcare Pathways Impact the Race Program. The one-day event is held on participating college campuses throughout the state and allows students to engage and learn about […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Association of Educators to host mask giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) and Care Centers Ministry are partnering to donate K95 masks to the families who receive nutrition assistance from the ministry. The giveaway will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at MAE’s parking lot on President Street in Jackson. In […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports#Isidore Newman School#Lhsaa#Greenies#Espn#Qb#Ole Miss#Lsu#Wgno Sports#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mississippi State scientists study cattle grazing cover crops

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Cover crops provide several benefits including protecting fallow ground during winter. However, the crops may offer more rewards than soil health and erosion control when used as a grazing system for cattle. Brett Rushing, Mississippi State University (MSU) associate extension and research professor in plant and soil sciences, and Josh Maples, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Remarkable Women: Dafina Skinner-Armstrong

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The name Dafina is of the African origin, meaning “hidden treasure or unexpected present” and that is who Dafina Skinner-Armstrong is to the world. “I am multi-faceted. I’m an artist. I do acrylic on canvas, and I do abstract art. I play the saxophone. I do African dance. I’m a nurse. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi communities fight against food insecurity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – How do low-income Mississippians in rural communities access food when a local grocery store closes? Food deserts are communities that have limited access to affordable and high-quality food. Mississippians in Quitman and Sunflower counties often face this problem. Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service has initiated programs to help combat food […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

Florida woman charged with killing boyfriend on Alabama road

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Florida woman making a cross-country drive with her boyfriend allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 and then intentionally ran him down, killing him, authorities said. Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami was jailed on a murder charge in the death of Henry Hernandez, 48, news outlets reported. The man was […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Book controversy leads to dismissal of assistant principal

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An assistant principal for the Hinds County School District was fired after district leaders said he read an inappropriate book to second graders at Gary Road Elementary School. Toby Price said he wanted to read the book I Need a New Butt to the students, which has a suggested age […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Birmingham woman believed to be in Hattiesburg

UPDATE: HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Lajonda Davis has been located and is safe. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Birmingham woman believed to be missing in Hattiesburg. Lajonda Davis, 40, has been reported missing. Her family said she suffers from multiple medical conditions. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy