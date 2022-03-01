Three women held at gunpoint during KC robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Surveillance video shows a man holding three metro women at gunpoint as he robs a store. Now police hope releasing the video will help them find the gunman.

Detectives said the robbery happened at the Cash America Pawn shop at Paseo & 63rd Street on February 18. They say the gunman walked into the store around 6 p.m.

The men walks the women into an office. One woman sits in a chair while the other two huddle on the floor.

One of the women tried pushing the pawn shop’s panic button, but the gunman realized what was happening. Video shows the man forcing her from the chair to the floor.

Police said the gunman wore a “Saints & Sinners” sweatshirt, a navy coat, black pants and black crocs at the time of the crime. Detectives said he also had on a pair of blue latex gloves.

Police believe the man is in his 30s, stands about 5’8,” and has a regular build.

The department asks if you recognize the man to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

