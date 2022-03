The only complaint my husband, Daniel, has about my cooking is that every time I make something he loves, I never cook it again. It’s not that I mean to never cook it again; it’s that I can’t help but wonder, what would happen if I stirred in a pinch of this or a drizzle of that? Would it make the dish brighter, fuller, tastier? To me, this tweaking is part of the fun, one of the main reasons I love to cook.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO