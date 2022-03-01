Pickup crashes into lawn in central Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in central Wichita around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
It happened in the 100 block of Minneapolis, near Douglas and Interstate Highway 135.
A KSN photojournalist took a picture of a pickup on its side. It appears a metal bar pierced the windshield and went through the truck’s back window.
Dispatchers tell KSN News that only one person is injured, and the injuries are relatively minor.
