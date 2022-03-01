ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Pickup crashes into lawn in central Wichita

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwkcL_0eSpGAxi00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in central Wichita around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the 100 block of Minneapolis, near Douglas and Interstate Highway 135.

A KSN photojournalist took a picture of a pickup on its side. It appears a metal bar pierced the windshield and went through the truck’s back window.

Dispatchers tell KSN News that only one person is injured, and the injuries are relatively minor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Shooting near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting has taken place in near downtown Wichita Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Broadway at 5:15 p.m near the intersection of North Broadway and East Murdock Street. KSN News has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man fatally shot near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been fatally shot near downtown Wichita on Monday. According to Wichita Police Public Information Officer Charley Davidson, officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the call of a shooting in the 700 block of N Broadway. Upon arrival, Davidson says officers found a man in his 20s who […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Minneapolis, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
KSN News

Joplin police gives details into shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — A shooting that took place in Joplin, Missouri, on Tuesday, involving multiple police officers being shot, is now in the hands of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tuesday was a rough day for Joplin, in fact, the kind of crime scene that Joplin hasn’t seen in decades. It all started with […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Fundraisers to help Cottonwood Complex fire victims

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A car, truck and bike show, a race, and an online benefit auction have re-organized their events to help raise money for the victims of the Cottonwood Complex fire. The show: The 4th Annual Evolution Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ksnw#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Olathe East shooting victim hired by Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who recently accepted a job as the new Wichita Public Schools (WPS) athletic director is one of the victims of a shooting at Olathe East High School. Dr. Kaleb Stoppel is currently an assistant principal and athletic director at Olathe East. He was the administrator who was shot at […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Joplin shooting update: The condition of the officers and suspect involved

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – The Joplin Police Department (JPD) has provided an update on the condition of three officers and the suspect involved in Tuesday’s shooting. According to JPD, one officer is in critical condition, the second officer is in serious but stable condition, the third officer has succumbed to his injuries, and the suspect […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Hutchinson woman details family’s narrow escape from fire

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Alisha Brooks and her family moved to the Hutchinson area from Oregon last year. Unfortunately, her family’s home was destroyed and all of their belongings were lost in a fire. She was shopping when she got word of a fire near her home—that’s when she called her boyfriend. “I told […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSN News

Parents arrested after leaving kids in car while out to dinner

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa, Texas, couple is behind bars after police say they left their three children in a car while they went inside a restaurant to eat. According to the Odessa Police Department, Joseph Belis, 28, and Cassidy Belis, 27, left their three young children inside their vehicle with the motor running for […]
ODESSA, TX
KSN News

Joplin Shooting – Four people shot; including three officers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three officers were wounded along with a suspect after a gunfight erupted early Tuesday afternoon in Joplin. Police said it started in the Buckle parking lot where shots were first fired at police. This gunfight moved to 9th and Connecticut and later into Laura Lane with shots being exchanged between officers and […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

What can be done to prevent future wildfires in Kansas?

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — This is not the first time firefighters have been called to the area of the Cottonwood Complex fire in the last month. Three large wildfires have started in a short period of time, leaving fire crews busy in the area. It has the chief of the Hutchinson Fire Department saying […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Two men charged with murder following fatal February accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged with First Degree murder following a fatal crash that took place in Wichita on Monday, February 21. Tre’Breh Jones, 18, of Wichita, was charged in Sedgwick County District Court with the following: Murder in the First Degree; In the commission of a felony (for the death […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Former Kansas attorney general to represent teen in shooting

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A judge has named a former Kansas attorney general to represent an 18-year-old high school football player who is charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school. Jaylon Desean Elmore was charged Saturday with attempted capital murder in Friday’s shooting […]
OLATHE, KS
KSN News

Wichita middle school to become environmental magnet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita middle school already known for hands-on learning with gardens, bees, ducks and chickens is getting a name change late next year. Starting with the 2023-24 school year, Coleman Middle School, 1544 N. Governeour, will become Coleman Environmental Magnet Middle School. The Wichita Board of Education approved making the school […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy