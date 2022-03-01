ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahant, MA

Nahant to make beach stickers available for purchase

By Adam Bass
 7 days ago
NAHANT — The town will be making resident parking stickers for Nahant beaches available for purchase on March 15.

Resident parking stickers  — also known as “beach stickers” — are a form of identification required for those living in Nahant to park their vehicles at Short, Tudor, 40 Steps, Canoe and Doggie beaches, the town wharf lot and designated spots at Bailey’s Hill.

Residents won’t need a beach sticker for Long Beach, as that is overseen by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation and not the town.

“They cost $10 for purchase,” Nahant Parking Clerk and Assistant Treasurer Kim Koscielecki said. “Five dollars will go to pay for Town Hall expenses while the other $5 will go towards the town’s recreational summer programs, such as the park league or sailing.”

Residents who do not have a beach sticker are subject to a fine that can vary. Koscielecki said many residents did not have a sticker in 2020 or 2021 and hoped they would purchase this year’s sticker.

“There were a lot of beach-goers during COVID,” she said. “Many of them didn’t have their parking stickers.”

Stickers from last year will expire on March 4.

A tradition in the town dating as far back as 2019 is to have students from the Johnson School vote on the design color of the sticker. In 2019, they voted for a coral pink, in 2020 they voted for a lemonade yellow and in 2021, they voted for white with green writing.

This year, 116 students participated in the election and 59.48 percent (69 students) voted for the color to be Ocean Sky. The second, third and fourth choices, respectively, were Nahant Blue receiving 19.83 percent (23 students) of the vote, Watermelon Slush receiving 18.97 percent (22 students) and Ring Pop Purple receiving 1.72 percent (2 students). Koscielecki was responsible for choosing the colors.

Residents can purchase a sticker at https://epay.cityhallsystems.com/selection .

ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

